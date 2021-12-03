For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Sunday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The Bismar…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 de…
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect p…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.