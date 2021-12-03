 Skip to main content
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

