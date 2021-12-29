 Skip to main content
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Mainly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at . -19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

