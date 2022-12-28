For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
