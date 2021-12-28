 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low -22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -17 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News