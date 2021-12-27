Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Snow showers. Low around -10F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . We'll see a low temperature of -24 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.