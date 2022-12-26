Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
