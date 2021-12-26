 Skip to main content
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Snow. Winds will increase overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -1F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at . A -14-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

