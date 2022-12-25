This evening in Bismarck: Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low -13F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . A 12-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
