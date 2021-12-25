Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low -2F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
