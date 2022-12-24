Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low -18F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -8 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Bismarck, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.