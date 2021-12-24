This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing later during the night. Low around 5F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at . -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
