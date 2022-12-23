 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low -21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -3, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . We'll see a low temperature of -19 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

