This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mostly cloudy and windy early becoming partly cloudy late. Low -12F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -8, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -24 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
