This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 19-degree low is forecaste…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. A 9-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Expect per…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. A 8-degree low is forecasted…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 8F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Sunday, with temperatures in…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It m…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.