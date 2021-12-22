Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.