For the drive home in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Low around -15F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -6, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . A -14-degree low is forecasted. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
