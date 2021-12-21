 Skip to main content
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

