Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low -16F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -9, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . We'll see a low temperature of -15 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

