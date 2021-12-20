 Skip to main content
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy with periods of light snow after midnight. Low 9F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

