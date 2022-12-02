This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mainly clear skies. Low near -5F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
