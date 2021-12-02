 Skip to main content
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

