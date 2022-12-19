For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low near -15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -8, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from MON 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
