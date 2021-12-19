 Skip to main content
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

