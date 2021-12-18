Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 8F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.