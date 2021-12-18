This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 8F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Windy with on and off snow showers early. Then some clearing later. Low 6F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph…
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecas…
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We w…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly c…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 6 degrees is today's l…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It m…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Monday, with…
Bismarck's evening forecast: On and off snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -3F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40…