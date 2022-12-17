This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . A -9-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
