Bismarck's evening forecast: On and off snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -3F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
