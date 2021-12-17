Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: On and off snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -3F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.