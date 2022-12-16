Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low -3F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -11 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.