This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . A -5-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecas…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Windy with on and off snow showers early. Then some clearing later. Low 6F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph…
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We w…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly c…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 6 degrees is today's l…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. 15 degrees is today's…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Monday, with…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.