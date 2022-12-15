Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Windy. Light snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Significant blowing and drifting snow. Low 12F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . A -2-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.