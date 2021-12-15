Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Windy with on and off snow showers early. Then some clearing later. Low 6F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
