Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Snow showers will become more widely scattered later on. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.