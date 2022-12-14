This evening in Bismarck: Snow showers will become more widely scattered later on. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Snow likely. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inc…
To answer this question, we asked some of our librarian friends for help.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 9…
This evening in Bismarck: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 7 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 25 degrees is today's low. There is a 42% chance of rain in the fo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Today's conditions…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures bare…
Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely…