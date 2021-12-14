Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecas…
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We w…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly c…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Monday, with…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 15-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. 15 degrees is today's…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.