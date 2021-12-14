Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.