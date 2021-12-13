Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.