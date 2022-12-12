This evening in Bismarck: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
To answer this question, we asked some of our librarian friends for help.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15. -7 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 7 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area…
Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Today's conditions…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures bare…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy sk…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11. 0 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…