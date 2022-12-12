Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.