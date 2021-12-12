 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

