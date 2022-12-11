 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 25-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

