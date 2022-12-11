Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 25-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
