Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

