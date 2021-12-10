 Skip to main content
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear. Low around 15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

