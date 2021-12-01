 Skip to main content
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

