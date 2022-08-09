 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

