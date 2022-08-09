Bismarck's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
