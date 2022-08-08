This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
