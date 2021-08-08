Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.