Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
