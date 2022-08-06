 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

