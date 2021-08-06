This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
