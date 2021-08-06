Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.