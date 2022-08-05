Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 23% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.