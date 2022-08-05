This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 23% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
For the drive home in Bismarck: Mostly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures …
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are …