Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 84.02. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
