For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
