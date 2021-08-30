Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.