Bismarck's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Monday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 20% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
