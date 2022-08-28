For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
