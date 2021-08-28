This evening in Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
